Greenwood woman faces cruelty to children charge By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com Apr 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 JENNIFER E. CALLIHAM A Greenwood woman was arrested on allegations she attacked a child at a day care.Jennifer Eyvonne Calliham, 51, of 27B First St. in Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with cruelty to children.A woman told Greenwood County deputies that on March 2, a woman at Angels Child Development Center, 1704 Spring St., pulled a child's hair, picked them up by the arm and struck the child on the back.The woman was going to visit the facility on March 4 and watch a recording of the child in the room, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office police report.Sgt. Josh Hood said the investigators reviewed the video and decided to pursue charges.An employee at Angels Child Development on Thursday told the Index-Journal that Calliham was not working that day, but has not been fired. Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648.