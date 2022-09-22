Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 4:05 pm
KADIASHA M. NELSON
A Greenwood woman is facing an abuse charge after a Department of Social Services employee reached out to officers about filing a report in reference to a juvenile on July 29.
Kadiasha Malashia Nelson, 24, of 207 New Market St., was charged Wednesday with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.
According to reports, the employee was made aware that on July 29, 2022 a 19-month-old child tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.
