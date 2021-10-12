A Greenwood woman is facing a charge of discharging a firearm within city limits.
Suleima Pioquinto De la Cruz, 24, of 1607 Kateway, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with discharging a firearm in the city.
At about 3:15 p.m., Greenwood police went to a Kateway residence after a call that people were shooting at each other, according to a report. Once there, officers spoke with a woman who said a man pulled up to her house banging on the door and yelling.
The woman said the man tried to come into her residence, so she got a gun from another room and the man started leaving when he saw it, the report said. The woman told police she fired the gun over the man's head, and he left.
Officers found and spoke with the man, who said he came over to speak to the woman's sister but got into an argument with the woman, the report said. As he was walking away, she shot over his head.
Police spoke to the sister, who said she was in her vehicle parked nearby when the man arrived. He was yelling and banging on the door, and the woman fired the gun after he had already stepped off the porch, the report said.
Neither woman said the man ever displayed a weapon or said he had one, nor made any threats of harm to them, officers noted.