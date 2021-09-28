A Greenwood woman was charged with disturbing schools after deputies say she threatened to have someone "jump" two students she thought were bullying her child.
Quoashia Chanelle Lewis-Murray, 38, of 201 Cannon Road, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with disturbing schools.
On the morning of Sept. 20, a woman went to a meeting at the Westview Middle School front office to speak with the principal and another staff member about students she thought were bullying her child, a report said.
As the woman waited for the principal to arrive, she left the office twice to go into the sixth-grade hallway and accost two students, the report said. She then returned to the office and made no mention to school staff about speaking with the students.
The two students told school staff the woman had cursed at them loudly, and said if they didn't leave her child alone she would have someone else "jump and fight them," the report said.
A school resource officer spoke with the woman after reviewing security camera footage of her approaching the students. She told the officer she was upset and tired of the bullying, so she decided to address the issue, the report said. The resource officer told her no one outside the staff is allowed to enter areas of the school without permission from an administrator or to speak with students.
"School administration and law enforcement requested that the parent leave the school," Greenwood County School District 50 Director of Communications Johnathan Graves said in an email.
Although in the report, district officials said they did not want to press charges on the woman, Graves said the district later chose to pursue charges.