A 19-year-old Greenwood woman who was shot Thursday has died, Coroner Sonny Cox said in an email to media.
Dixie Pauline Derrick, of Holman Street Apartments, died of her injuries at 4:48 p.m. Saturday at Self Regional Medical Center.
An argument in the parking lot of Twin Oaks Apartments escalated midday Thursday and someone pulled a handgun and started firing, striking Derrick in the head, according to Greenwood police.
Officers arrested 29-year-old Keela Rochelle Stoudemire, of 415 Flamingo Way, Boiling Springs, Thursday afternoon in connection with the shooting.
Shortly after her arrest, Stoudemire was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The department said Thursday on its Facebook page, "Those charges might be upgraded as the investigation unfolds." As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police had not yet announced additional or upgraded charges.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said Friday the two had prior conflicts before the shooting. He also said officers recovered the firearm used in the shooting.
Greenwood police and the Greenwood County Coroner's Office are investigating.