A Greenwood woman is facing a property damage charge after Greenwood police say she was caught on camera vandalizing the fountain and flower bed in front of Howards on Main on Tuesday.

Briana Maria Mays, 32, of 502 Oak Ave., was arrested Thursday and charged with malicious damage to real property.

