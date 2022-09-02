A Greenwood woman is facing a property damage charge after Greenwood police say she was caught on camera vandalizing the fountain and flower bed in front of Howards on Main on Tuesday.
Briana Maria Mays, 32, of 502 Oak Ave., was arrested Thursday and charged with malicious damage to real property.
The incident report said a woman was seen taking the stone veneer siding from the water feature and throwing it into the water. She was also seen damaging other parts, taking a black pot and rolling it around the parking lot and pulling out numerous plants and throwing them.
The next day, officers saw a woman who appeared to be the one on video and asked her where she was the night before. She said she was staying with a friend. Officers noted that her hands were dirty, she had dirt under her fingernails and was wearing the same clothes seen in the footage. She denied doing any damage to the property. City workers estimate damages at more than $1,400.
The pond, established in 2012, is home to a host of fish and tadpoles that are popular among the children in Greenwood who like to sit and count them.
Greenwood horticulturist Jimmy McInville said they don’t know how long it will take for the ecosystem to recover. Right now, the water is gray so they are unable to see exactly how many of the fish survived.
“We’ve seen a few fish so we know some are still there. Hopefully they were able to hide. Some have been in there since 2012,” he said.
Specialty plants were also destroyed. McInville said the sacred lotuses, spider lilies, and an American swamp lily that were around the fountain were found across the street with their roots yanked out.
The next steps, he added, are to wait for the water to clear, which will take about a week, assess the damage and begin rebuilding the ecosystem.
“If you see somebody doing something crazy, let someone know. We do have cameras around, but the community is our best camera,” McInville said.
