Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable..
Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 9:35 pm
HALEY E. JOHNSON
A Greenwood woman is facing charges she sexually assaulted a juvenile.
Haley Elizabeth Johnson, 27, of Greenwood, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt — victim 11-14 years of age.
A juvenile told officers he was watching TV with a woman and she asked him what he would like to do with her.
His response: have sex.
The woman told officers that never happened.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.