Lights

A Greenwood woman is facing charges she sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Haley Elizabeth Johnson, 27, of Greenwood, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt — victim 11-14 years of age.

A juvenile told officers he was watching TV with a woman and she asked him what he would like to do with her.

His response: have sex.

The woman told officers that never happened.

Tags