Blue Lights

A Greenwood woman is facing an abuse charge after a Department of Social Services caseworker notified authorities of an open investigation alleging drugs were being used in front of children.

Ashley Monique Tarrant, 36, of 305 Margaret St., Greenwood, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

The incident report stated two people were reportedly using drugs in front of the children and that the kids were not being fed or bathed and were living in a filthy home.

Both children tested positive for marijuana March 31.

