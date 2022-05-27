Greenwood woman arrested after reportedly using drugs in front of minors From staff reports May 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 ASHLEY M. TARRANT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Greenwood woman is facing an abuse charge after a Department of Social Services caseworker notified authorities of an open investigation alleging drugs were being used in front of children.Ashley Monique Tarrant, 36, of 305 Margaret St., Greenwood, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.The incident report stated two people were reportedly using drugs in front of the children and that the kids were not being fed or bathed and were living in a filthy home.Both children tested positive for marijuana March 31. Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood Woman Criminal Law Law Crime Abuse Department Of Social Services Caseworker Drug Ashley Monique Tarrant Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Latest News Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park returns for Summer 2022 +30 Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas AP source: Browns, Njoku agree on 4-year contract extension +17 NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre Johnny Depp begs jurors to give him life back as Amber Heard is branded an 'abuser' in trial closing arguments Most Popular Articles ArticlesCoroner IDs second victim in Tuesday Abbeville shootingsLaurens woman killed in shooting involving deputiesMcCormick County School District announces administration changesGreenville man dies in single-vehicle wreckGaskin resigns from Greenwood First Steps amid OIG's 2nd investigationAuthorities capture Greenwood sex offender in FloridaGreenwood woman faces drug, neglect chargesSCDC, SLED investigate McCormick prison slayingGreenwood woman faces abuse chargeLongtime Greenwood drug dealer gets 20-year sentence CNN News Family of 13-year-old boy shot and wounded by police on West Side files lawsuit FL: FOUR DOGS DIED IN CAR WHILE WOMAN ATE LUNCH TX:SCHOOL SHTG:LOOKING AT SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS 8-year-old girl asphyxiated in Uptown home