Police lights
Pixabay

A Greenwood teen is facing multiple charges after police connected him to a shooting and attempted robbery.

Ty’Rez Thomas, 17, of Greenwood, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A booking photo was not immediately available.

