A Greenwood teen is facing multiple charges after police connected him to a shooting and attempted robbery.
Ty’Rez Thomas, 17, of Greenwood, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A booking photo was not immediately available.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers responded Monday to a residence on First Street where they found someone on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He said the victim tried to buy a cellphone from someone selling it online. The victim got in a car with the seller, Chaudoin said, which is when the seller pulled out a handgun. A struggle ensued, Chaudoin said, and the victim was shot.
As of Friday evening, Chaudoin said the victim remains hospitalized.
“This is something that we’ve been working hand in hand with the Sheriff’s Department. This is the first incident in the city that we’ve had like this where this was a robbery based off of something somebody was selling on social media,” Chaudoin said.
He said people should proceed with caution when responding to ads on social media. Buyers and sellers should meet at a public place, Chaudoin said, and not a residence or in someone’s car.
