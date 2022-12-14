Greenwood shooting leaves one dead From staff reports Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 26-year-old is dead after a shooting at Swan Meadows Apartments on Parkland Place Road, authorities said Wednesday night.The shooting was reported at 5:22 p.m., according to Josh Hood, public information officer with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a man dead in a vehicle.Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Jeremy Ralon McCaslan of Ware Shoals died of gunshot wounds.Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses, Hood said. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-942-8632 or crime stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood County sheriff's son faces DUI charge Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Meth trafficking lands Greenwood man 17-year sentence Detention officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville man accused of stealing from parks Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation