A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at Twin Oaks Apartments, according to Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin, and police have another woman in custody in connection to the case.
An argument in the parking lot escalated and someone pulled a handgun and started firing, striking a woman in the head, Chaudoin said. She is in critical condition.
Chaudoin said officers arrested Keela Rochelle Stoudemire, 29, of 415 Flamingo Way, Boiling Springs in connection with this case. As of about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were interviewing Stoudemire while seeking warrants for her on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
This is a developing story.