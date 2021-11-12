A woman told Greenwood police a gun was pressed against her head as she opened a safe for her assailant.
Officers said they responded at 1:32 a.m. Friday to International Café, 116 Circular Ave.
An employee told police a gloved and masked woman grabbed her by the arm and put a gun to her side, walked her to the eatery’s office, then put the pistol against her head while ordering her to open the safe. After cleaning out all $1, $5 and $10 bills in the safe, the woman grabbed the employee’s cellphone and wallet, then ordered the employee to open a larger safe in the office.
“She got so nervous at this point that she forgot the pin code and could not get the safe open,” the incident report said, and the assailant fled.
Two other people at the restaurant didn’t see the robbery itself but corroborated portions of the story.
How police found the suspect vehicle was in a redacted supplemental report, but officers called the employee’s cellphone and a phone in the vehicle rang. Police then used the phone to call 911, and dispatch confirmed the phone number matched the employee’s phone. Officers reported finding a number of bills — all $1, $5 or $10 — in the floorboard of the vehicle.
Police arrested 34-year-old Andrea Shaunte Crossman of Piedmont and 19-year-old Raven Michelle Edge of Clinton. Each was charged with armed robbery and petit larceny.
According to the report, Crossman had a prior strong-arm robbery conviction and has another strong-arm robbery count pending in court while she was out on bond.