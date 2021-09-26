Police are asking parents for help after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the hand Saturday night in a shooting at a party on Phoenix Street.
An argument sparked between two groups that included teenagers at a party at the United Center for Community Care Saturday night, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. Someone within one of the groups began shooting at the other, he said, striking a 15-year-old girl in the hand.
The girl was treated at a nearby hospital, and police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said witnesses shared a description of a car that might have been involved with the shooting. Chaudoin said the witnesses, including teens who were at the party, wouldn't cooperate with investigators or share information on what they saw.
"I can't tell you how frustrating it is to get there and start talking to the kids there and they say, 'We're not going to tell you anything because we're not going to be snitches,'" he said. "I just ask that any parent that had a child there sit down and talk with their child about what's right and what's wrong. It could have been their child that got shot.
"As a community, we have to come together and we have to stop this, but I can't do it without the community's help."
Chaudoin said this isn't a one-off issue; police have run into dead-ends with uncooperative witnesses in other investigations.
"It can all be stopped. It's not just the law enforcement, it's parents, grandparents, our community," he said. "We all have to come together and put a stop to this."
There was a separate, unrelated shooting Saturday night across town, behind St. Mark United Methodist Church, Chaudoin said. A man was shot in the arm in an apparent attempted armed robbery in a cut-through leading behind the church to a nearby apartment complex. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating both shootings, and anyone with information on either can contact the police department by calling 864-942-8407, reaching out on Facebook or submitting an anonymous tip online at bit.ly/3oapkWI.