Greenwood police seek shooter after Friday night drive-by From staff reports Jul 15, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at 6:15 p.m. near the 300 block of Laurel Avenue East.Gunfire struck a residence, but no one was injured, according to Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwood police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Drive-by Shooter Police Crime Greenwood Police Department Arrest Greenwood Jonathan Link Lakelands Connector Eighth annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” on Lake Greenwood Jul 13, 2022 SRHF receives receives donation from Eaton Corp. Jul 6, 2022 Greenwood Hardware donates to YMCA youths Jul 6, 2022 Countybank's SBA Department passes $100 million in loan closings Jul 6, 2022 Latest News +9 Naylor drives in 2, Guardians rally past Tigers 6-5 At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup Greenwood police seek shooter after Friday night drive-by +10 Phillies score late against Alcantara, hold off Marlins 2-1 +3 2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in Friday night shootingGreenwood police chief: Gunman sought revenge against business, killed patronGreenwood man dies Tuesday after weekend crashEdgefield man to pay more than $2 million in restitution for dealership schemeThree face money laundering, firearm, drug chargesSmokin' hot: Married couple win barbecue cookoff at S.C. Festival of DiscoveryGreenwood man charged in fatal shooting was out on bond, faces charges in 2017 shootingGray Court man killed in wreckGreenwood woman charged with sexually assaulting minorGreenwood man faces charge of sexually assaulting a minor CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?