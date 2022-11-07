Greenwood police seek man who ran from traffic stop From staff reports Nov 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greenwood police are trying to find a man they say ran from a traffic stop. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood police say they are trying to find a man who ran from a traffic stop on Panola Avenue.In a post on social media, officers said the man left counterfeit cash, a stolen handgun and drugs at the scene. They think someone might have picked him up.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department on social media or at 864-942-8405. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade