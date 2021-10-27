A man escaped police custody Wednesday afternoon while being treated at a Greenwood hospital, according to police.
Alexander Kade Lanier was being treated Wednesday at Self Regional Medical Center after he was arrested by Greenwood police in connection with a burglary investigation from Tuesday night, Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said.
At about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lanier eluded police, who minutes later discovered he was no longer in his hospital room, Link said. He did not have enough details to say how Lanier escaped police custody or surveillance, but officers have been searching near Self since then to find him.
Lanier was last seen wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts. Police are working with hospital security staff to determine how he escaped, where he went and where best to look for him.