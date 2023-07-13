Robbery

Greenwood police set up a perimeter and had dogs on the ground in the area of David Lindsey Clothier after a man who was shoplifting reportedly pulled a gun on a person outside the store. 

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Police are searching for a man they say pulled a gun on a person after shoplifting Thursday afternoon from David Lindsey Clothier in Uptown Greenwood.

Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the man was shoplifting from the store and when he was confronted outside he pulled a gun on a person. 