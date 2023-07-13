A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 5:44 pm
Greenwood police set up a perimeter and had dogs on the ground in the area of David Lindsey Clothier after a man who was shoplifting reportedly pulled a gun on a person outside the store.
Police are searching for a man they say pulled a gun on a person after shoplifting Thursday afternoon from David Lindsey Clothier in Uptown Greenwood.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the man was shoplifting from the store and when he was confronted outside he pulled a gun on a person.
