Greenwood police are looking for a 17-year-old thought to be connected to a Feb. 24 shooting that injured a female in the Uptown Grill parking lot.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said two people with an ongoing dispute saw one another Friday evening while they were picking up food from Uptown Grill.
“To make a long story short, one of the individuals fired at the other victim in the case and the rounds he fired actually hit a vehicle that this young lady was sitting in,” he said.
Initially, Chaudoin said, authorities thought the female had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but it was later determined to be an injury from a piece of glass from a car window.
“It’s just another act of violence — a 17-year-old kid has a gun and randomly shoots it at another person and an innocent person gets the result of two people having a confrontation she has nothing to do with. Thank goodness she wasn’t shot, but just as easily as she could have been shot someone else could have been, too,” he said.
Last year, 29-year-old Keyiona Hill was killed at Uptown Grill while out having dinner with a friend. Chaudoin said each situation is different, however, they do send letters to certain businesses whenever something occurs.
“If you’re running a business, you’re responsible for the people visiting your establishment," he said. "Under this incident, the same thing would’ve happened if they would’ve seen each other at any other business out there. These were two young men that had been beefing with each other and this is probably not the first time that they have had issues with each other. It just so happens they were both there at the same time.
"If this would’ve happened at a convenience store, the same thing could’ve happened.”
