The driver arrested in connection to the July 9 crash that killed 22-year-old Austin Grey Hamlett failed to stop at an intersection moments before the collision, according to new information released by the Greenwood Police Department.
Andrew Keith Sykora Jr., 30, of 408 B Jennings Ave., Greenwood, was charged with felony DUI.
According to the incident report, Sykora told officers he was heading south on Kitson Street from the corner store after purchasing two packs of beer for a friend’s birthday. He said he came to a complete stop at the intersection with West Cambridge Avenue before going through the intersection. When he was almost through the intersection, he saw a light from his right side and felt the impact of the motorcycle.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from a West Cambridge Avenue residence that showed Sykora applied his brakes enough for the brake lights to come on, but he did not appear to stop or slow. From the footage, they estimated the motorcycle was traveling at 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Sykora told officers he had been at the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, where he had five alcoholic drinks. Officers reported Sykora smelled of alcohol, and had slurred speech and glassy red eyes. After speaking with an attorney, he declined to take a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample.
According to the Greenwood County public index, Sykora was charged in 2013 with driving under the influence, .16 or higher. The legal limit on blood-alcohol content is 0.08. He pleaded guilty to the lesser count of DUI less than .10 and had his license temporarily suspended.