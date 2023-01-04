police lights 2
Pixabay

A 25-year-old North Carolina man was charged in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting, the Greenwood Police Department announced Wednesday morning.

Ravandan Ray Jordan was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of 40-year-old Latoya Cynthia Coleman, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

