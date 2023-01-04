A 25-year-old North Carolina man was charged in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting, the Greenwood Police Department announced Wednesday morning.
Ravandan Ray Jordan was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of 40-year-old Latoya Cynthia Coleman, of Charlotte, North Carolina.
At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1010 Grace St. to what Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said was reported as a medical call. Officers found Coleman inside the residence with a single gunshot wound.
The two were in a relationship and came to Greenwood from North Carolina, Chaudoin said. An argument escalated Tuesday, which is when Chaudoin said a handgun was pulled.
“There was a child involved in this and they are with another family member now — that’s just some of the damages of domestic violence. But we’re still processing evidence, we’re not looking for anyone else in the case, just tying up loose ends,” he said.
Online records indicate Jordan had a number of prior convictions, which included an armed robbery count. Chaudoin said the man is wanted in another jurisdiction.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
