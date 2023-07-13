Robbery

Greenwood police set up a perimeter and had dogs on the ground in the area of David Lindsey Clothier after a man who was shoplifting reportedly pulled a gun on a person outside the store.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

A man who Greenwood police say pulled a gun on a person Thursday after shoplifting from David Lindsey Clothier in Uptown Greenwood is now in custody, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.

A name has not been released at this time, but Chaudoin said the man will be charged with shoplifting and pointing and presenting a handgun.