Greenwood police have made an arrest in the June 19 slaying of 42-year-old Darris Anthony Brooks.

Quintavious Devonta Johnson, 23, of 657 Grier St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said more charges are expect against Johnson.

