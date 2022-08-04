Greenwood police have made an arrest in the June 19 slaying of 42-year-old Darris Anthony Brooks.
Quintavious Devonta Johnson, 23, of 657 Grier St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said more charges are expect against Johnson.
At about 2:30 a.m. June 19, police arrived at 210 Florida Ave. to find Brooks in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died. This marked the first murder of the year in Greenwood.
“They have really been investigating this case. That was pretty much the only thing detectives had to go on at the time. It was just that little bit of information and Detective Benjie Baker was the lead detective involved. He has been working night and day on this case and we were able to finally get some evidence that we could charge Quintavious Devonta Johnson,” Chaudoin said.
This was not the first time two men had come in contact with one another. And after extensive investigating, Chaudoin said at this time they think the motive was robbery. In fact, Johnson was a suspect early in the investigation, but detectives wanted to gather enough evidence to make a solid case.
“We’re getting more people that are tired of the gun violence and are coming forward. I think that helps us in a lot of these cases. We also have a group of detectives that take these cases seriously and personal. They want to bring justice for the family and for the victim’s family,” Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin said his department has dealt with Johnson 77 times.
