Greenwood police investigate shooting From staff reports Apr 12, 2023 Greenwood police are investigating a shooting on Joe Louis Boulevard that resulted in a residence being struck at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said people in the home heard gunshots and took cover. Nobody was injured.