Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 6:40 pm
A shooting that happened during a prom party Saturday at Wisewood subdivision is under investigation, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
One person received non-life-threatening injuries, Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwood police.
