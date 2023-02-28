Cloudy. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 12:52 am
Greenwood police are investigating after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
Officers responded at 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Taggart Avenue, the department said on social media. Police found one person who was shot, the post said, and that person died.
Authorities say the victim is male, but haven't released his name or age. Additional information was not immediately available.
