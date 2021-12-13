Two Greenwood men are facing charges after leading police on a chase that ended with officers seizing pills, marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash, according to a report.
On Friday, a Greenwood police officer patrolling Cokesbuy Street saw a man speeding in a Camaro and followed the driver, the report said. The driver tried to evade the officer by speeding up and making several turns, but as another officer joined the chase the Camaro driver lost control and struck a wall on Hackett Avenue.
After the wreck, police detained two men. According to the report, officers found more than $4,800 on the passenger, and more than $1,300 on the driver. The driver had a napkin in his pocket containing 14 pills marked as oxycodone, the report said, and one pill that tested positive for MDMA.
Inside the car, offices found more than 180 grams of marijuana in addition to the pills, the report said. Police also found two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen to Greenwood police.
Quintavious Brashad Jackson, 20, of 227 Ashcroft Drive, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V; manufacturing or possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute; and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful. Lonnie Miller Jr., 23, of 104 Richard St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with failure to stop for a blue light; possession of controlled substance; manufacturing or possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute; and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful.