Since Jan 1, Greenwood County has recorded 26 drug-related deaths, including 16 from fentanyl. Last year, Greenwood County had 39 drug-related deaths with 35 deaths stemming from fentanyl use.

Amid the ongoing battle against drugs, the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and LAW Publications, have teamed up to publish a magazine to educate the community on the latest surrounding drugs and alcohol.

