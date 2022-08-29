Since Jan 1, Greenwood County has recorded 26 drug-related deaths, including 16 from fentanyl. Last year, Greenwood County had 39 drug-related deaths with 35 deaths stemming from fentanyl use.
Amid the ongoing battle against drugs, the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and LAW Publications, have teamed up to publish a magazine to educate the community on the latest surrounding drugs and alcohol.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox sees first-hand the number of drug-related deaths and said the escalating number is concerning because people might not know what they’re ingesting. He said pills bought and sold on the street might look like pain relievers, but many contain highly dangerous fentanyl.
“I feel the Greenwood community needs to be aware of the staggering number of drug-related deaths that plagues our county. Drug addiction/deaths cost in terms of ruined lives, broken homes, and divided communities, not to mention that it’s a major cause of crime,” he said.
For law enforcement, the magazine is one more way to educate residents. In addition to this publication, the police department has published magazines and pamphlets that focus on active shooter situations, bullying, what to do when you’re pulled over by a cop and how to make good choices. “This is a way for us to partner with the Coroner’s Office and put out a magazine that kind of goes into detail about how to spot different drugs, symptoms of different drugs. It breaks down everything from vaping all the way to the hardcore drugs,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Copies of the magazine are available at the Greenwood Police Department at no cost, and officers will bring them to events.
“Any time we go to an event to speak at, we’ll take these books and they’ll be available to the general public,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter