If Crystal Derrick had the chance to speak with her daughter, Dixie, again, she’d tell her she loves her.
She told her that every day, before Dixie died a week ago from injuries she received in an Aug. 26 shooting. Since then, two women have been arrested in connection with Dixie’s slaying, but police said they’re still investigating leads and evidence in search of anyone who could be associated with the shooting.
Crystal said her oldest daughter was with Dixie the day of the shooting at Twin Oaks Apartments on Holman Street. Dixie’s sister was upstairs in the apartment and didn’t witness the shooting, but called Crystal to tell her what happened.
Dixie, 19, wound up in the hospital on life support, Crystal said. She had been shot in the head, and although doctors said she was unresponsive, Crystal fought to keep her daughter on machines that were helping keep her alive. Eventually, however, she died from her injuries.
“She was a good-hearted person,” Crystal said.
Countless friends and loved ones came to see Dixie in the hospital, and after she passed Crystal said friends helped pitch in money to pay for her funeral expenses.
“It’s awesome to see these kids pull together like that,” she said. “To stand by a friend the way they have and to stay up in the hospital with her.”
Crystal said her daughter was non-confrontational and quiet — open-hearted and friendly with people. She had just been approved for an apartment and was planning to move in. She leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, and Crystal said her heart breaks thinking about how Dixie’s death will affect her family.
Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with this shooting: 29-year-old Keela Rochelle Stoudemire was arrested and later charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and 38-year-old Stephanie Deshay Holmes was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.
The case isn’t closed, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. Officers are actively investigating leads and waiting on several items of evidence to return from State Law Enforcement Division testing labs.
“We want to make sure that anyone that had anything to do with it, before or after the fact, gets arrested,” Chaudoin said. “Of course, we need probable cause to do that.”
He said investigators are waiting on phone records, among other items SLED was assisting with. The shooting was senseless, he said, and that officers grieve for the life lost and people affected and hurt by this violence.
Crystal said she thinks jealousy fueled her daughter’s slaying. She thinks another person was involved in the shooting and hopes that police find out what happened that led to her daughter being killed. She said she wants answers from the people who killed Dixie.
“I do want to talk to them,” she said. “I won’t hurt them, I won’t shout or cuss. I just want to know why?”