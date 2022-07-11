A revenge attempt against a business led to the shooting death of a patron, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said Monday in an emotionally charged Facebook video.
Chaudoin said 29-year-old Keyiona Hill was doing what anyone else might do when she and a friend went to Uptown Bar and Grill expecting a fun Friday night.
Christopher Longshore Jr., who is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting, had a spat with the bar a few weeks ago, Chaudoin said.
“He was removed from the bar and this was the night that he decided to take his revenge out on the people at the bar, mostly seeking out workers,” Chaudoin said. “He drives by and fires several rounds. Ms. Hill was inside with her friend when one of the shots fired by Mr. Longshore, goes through the door and ends up striking her.”
Chaudoin was among the officers who responded Friday and had a mix of emotions, which he said is why he didn’t release details sooner.
“To be honest, I was just pissed off. I sat there watching the family know that their loved one isn’t coming back,” he said “It breaks my heart to be there standing at the crime scene and see the family of the victim standing outside the crime scene. They’re hoping for the best, but they know it’s a tragic situation.”
After losing a family member a couple months ago, he said, Hill was trying to get back to living her life and it was taken away for no reason.
“Now we have a family that is going to be suffering. She leaves behind a son and a family. It was a terrible scene and something that I took personally and so did our detectives,” he said.
Chaudoin noted that the shooting occurred in the midst of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery. Most of the officers, he said, had gone home by 9 p.m. the night of the shooting, but were back on duty about two hours later when they received the call. With about two hours of rest, the detective division came back to work the scene until about 6:45 a.m. After following leads and interviewing people, they were able to issue an arrest warrant for Longshore and take him into custody.
Chaudoin said Longshore has a lengthy criminal history including a number of counts pending in court.
“We’re still moving forward with collecting evidence and making sure Mr. Longshore can never do this again,” Chaudoin said.