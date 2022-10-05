A man is facing charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting, Greenwood police announced Wednesday morning.
Ahmad Daterrius Evans, 20, of Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.
The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the Village at Glenhaven apartments. Authorities say 25-year-old Jamison La-Monte Hall died at Self Regional Medical Center after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, while two other people injured in the shooting were expected to recover.
"There were a lot of witnesses who heard something or were able to give us a little something to go off of, but we were also able to obtain video surveillance from around there. Our officers were able to track down the suspect and link him to the crime," Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin said police performed two search warrants on Baptist and Walker Avenues where they found what they think is the murder weapon.
"This is our third homicide this year and we’re hoping our last. Right now we’re not releasing the details about the motive, but we’re looking at the next couple of weeks once we start getting evidence back. We’ve sent a bunch of evidence to SLED to be analyzed so once we start getting that evidence back we’ll be able to get more of a clear picture," Chaudoin said.
He added that this is not the first time law enforcement has dealt with Evans, who is considered the only suspect in the shooting.