Greenwood police have charged three men they said led police on a chase Monday evening.

Unique Lamar Gibson, 21, of Greenwood, was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol. failure to stop on lawful command and domestic violence. 

Javarious De’andre Cunningham, 20, of Greenwood, was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, simple possession of marijuana and failure to stop on lawful command. 

Jamia Monica Cloud, 18, of Greenwood, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, unlawful carry of a pistol and leaving the scene of an accident. 

According to the Greenwood Police Department’s Facebook page, Monday evening officers attempted to stop a vehicle possibly involved in a shooting. When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a home on Florida Avenue and the individuals inside the car ran. Officers were able to apprehend the three and take them into custody. No injuries were reported.

