Three Greenwood men are facing attempted murder charges after multiple people reported a shooting between two cars at an intersection, according to a report.
On Nov. 30, a man called Greenwood police to report a shooting. He told officers he was driving a relative to an appointment when they stopped at the intersection of Marshall Road and New Market Street, the report said.
The man saw a van with a car behind it also stopped at the intersection when another car pulled up beside the first car and a man leaned out of the rear driver's side and began shooting, the report said.
The two cars sped off in opposite directions on New Market Street, the man told police. Officers went to the intersection and found multiple 9mm cartridge casings in the road.
Shortly after the first call, police were called to speak with a woman who said she was driving a minivan nearby when the shooting happened, the report said. She told police she turned onto Marshall Road traveling toward New Market Street when she hard multiple gunshots.
The car that had been behind her at the light sideswiped her van as it went north on New Market Street, and the woman told police she didn't see the other vehicle or anyone shooting.
The following men were arrested and charged in connection with this case:
Toron Sincere Rapp, 19, of 228 Laurel Ave., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder.
Keviuntai Jammiray Williams, 18, of 209 Hackett St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder.
Damaruis Lamont Morton, 19, of 310 Emerald Drive, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.