Greenwood authorities are still investigating a wreck that left a child and an adult with serious injuries Monday evening.
A Greenwood police report said the driver of the car said she was traveling east on Russell Street and had slowed down because people were in the road. She told officers a man gave her a nod and waved his hand at her, believing he was telling her it was clear to go. She continued down the road and felt an impact followed by people screaming.
The report says she was afraid for her safety, so she pulled around a corner and called police. Dispatch confirmed she did call 911 and told them she thought she struck a child. The reporting officer said he did not see any signs the woman was under the influence of any substances. A passenger in the car told officers she didn’t see a man waving.
Witnesses at the scene told officers the child walked into the road and was struck by the car. Witness accounts were unclear on what direction the child was going or how fast the car was traveling. Some said the car was traveling 25 mph while others said it was between 55 and 60 mph.
The report said the child was near the tailgate of a truck and the adult, who was also standing at the back of the truck, reached out to grab the child as the car came toward them. After the child was struck, the adult was thrown backward and suffered a broken leg. The child was thrown by the impact and landed underneath a parked SUV. The mother of the child then took him to the emergency room at Self Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the car was released.
The child sustained damage to his lungs and had possible damage to his skull. He was taken by Life Flight to Greenville Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The adult victim suffered two broken bones in his leg.