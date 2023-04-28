Crime Scene

Greenwood authorities are still investigating a wreck that left a child and an adult with serious injuries Monday evening.

A Greenwood police report said the driver of the car said she was traveling east on Russell Street and had slowed down because people were in the road. She told officers a man gave her a nod and waved his hand at her, believing he was telling her it was clear to go. She continued down the road and felt an impact followed by people screaming.