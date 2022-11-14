Sunny to partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 11:34 am
A juvenile was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday morning, Greenwood Police report.
In a post to social media, just after 7 a.m., authorities received a report of a person being shot in the area of Beadle Avenue.
EMS took the juvenile to the hospital for treatment.
"We're thankful that the fire department and Greenwood EMS were on our heels, got there and were able to take care of the person," said Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 864-942-8407.
