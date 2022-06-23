Yellow Tape

Greenwood police continue looking for answers in the homicide Sunday morning that claimed the life of 42-year-old Darris Anthony Brooks.

“Right now, we’re following on several leads, but we’re still asking for the public’s help, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. “We’ve searched a couple of places.”

The chief said Tuesday’s autopsy revealed that Brooks was shot a couple of times. “... other than that, we don’t have anything else we’re releasing at this time,” he said.

Chaudoin said police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and that an acquaintance of Brooks found him lying in the front yard of a Florida Avenue home and called 911.

He was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died.

“Anyone who knows the victim, is associated with him, or knows of any altercations he may have had, reach out to us so we can document it and make sure every lead is followed,” Chaudoin said.

People can share information anonymously through the department website, cityofgreenwoodsc.com/departments/police.

This is the first homicide in the City of Greenwood this year.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.

Tags