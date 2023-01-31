Screws
UNSPLASH

Pranks are meant to be fun and harmless, but a “prank” making its way through Greenwood is proving to be anything but.

The Greenwood Police Department has received multiple reports of nails, screws and other sharp objects being embedded in what looks like normal debris on roadways. This disguise is causing people to end up with flat tires.

