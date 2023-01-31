Pranks are meant to be fun and harmless, but a “prank” making its way through Greenwood is proving to be anything but.
The Greenwood Police Department has received multiple reports of nails, screws and other sharp objects being embedded in what looks like normal debris on roadways. This disguise is causing people to end up with flat tires.
Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said these types of occurrences are happening all over — not in one particular area. If possible, he added, people should try to avoid hitting any visible debris.
In a post to social media, the police department said it’s possible debris is falling off work vehicles but didn’t rule out the possibility of planting these things intentionally. Because it’s something most people don’t know right away, there isn’t a specific number of people who have made reports. It’s something that not only hurts your wallet but can also pose a safety hazard to other drivers, Link said.
While some drivers might experience flat tires, there’s also the possibility of blowing a tire.
“If you experience a blowout, you should hold the vehicle as straight as possible. The danger comes from overcorrection when it feels like the car is pulling to one side,” Link said.
If anyone suspects suspicious activity, the police department encourages calling 911.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.