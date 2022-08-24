After more than a week of hearing testimony and hours of deliberations, a Greenwood County jury found three men guilty of attempted murder — but not murder.
On Wednesday, 12 jurors found 20-year-old Xayvion Marquis Hill, 25-year-old Narkevious Manquese Reid and 25-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley guilty of conspiracy and attempted murder, but not guilty of murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston. Hill was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Ahead of sentencing by Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy, members of Hill’s, Reid’s and Hurley’s families asked that mercy be shown for each of the men and that they understand there are consequences to their actions moving forward.
Their respective attorney’s asked Addy to take into consideration the time their clients have already served when determining their sentences.
Addy sentenced Hill to 10 years with a credit of 866 days, Hurley to 10 years with credit for time served, and Reid was sentenced to 18 years with credit for time served in July 2020. All of the charges are to run concurrently. Attorneys have 10 days to make any appeals.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said he is disappointed the three were acquitted of murder, but his team knew it would be an uphill battle since Alston was one of the combatants in the April 8, 2020 shooting at Hillcrest Condominiums.
“These violent crime convictions are a massive step in the right direction for the Greenwood community. It is time for these senseless shootings to come to an end. We will continue to join our law enforcement agencies in fighting this plague of gang and gun violence in this area,” Stumbo said.
