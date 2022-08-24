After more than a week of hearing testimony and hours of deliberations, a Greenwood County jury found three men guilty of attempted murder — but not murder.

On Wednesday, 12 jurors found 20-year-old Xayvion Marquis Hill, 25-year-old Narkevious Manquese Reid and 25-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley guilty of conspiracy and attempted murder, but not guilty of murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston. Hill was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

