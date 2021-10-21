A Greenwood masseuse is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge after police say they were contacted by multiple people who alleged he touched them inappropriately.
Lingcal Kong, 61, of 529 Bypass 72 NW, Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is also facing two counts of second-degree assault and battery from an arrest last week.
On Oct. 18, a Greenwood police detective spoke with a woman who said she went into Happy Feet in Greenwood for a massage several weeks earlier and the man massaging her ignore repeated requests not to touch her inappropriately, a report said. She said she left the business and was reluctant to call police until she saw news that the man was arrested in another case.
Police interviewed two other women, one in October and the other last week, who both described being touched inappropriately during a massage from the same man, reports said.
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers are still investigating complaints of inappropriate touching by the same suspect. He said in their investigation, police have found no evidence to suggest anyone else at Happy Feet was aware of these assaults before they were reported.