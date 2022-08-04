Police Lights

Before he was charged with murder in the July 8 slaying of Keyiona Hill, Christopher Longshore Jr. had dozens of encounters with law enforcement, according to documents released to the Index-Journal.

In total, the 27-year-old’s name has appeared in 40 incident reports dating back to 2005, which were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. His name is redacted from some of the reports, either because he was a minor or wasn’t a suspect in a crime.

