Before he was charged with murder in the July 8 slaying of Keyiona Hill, Christopher Longshore Jr. had dozens of encounters with law enforcement, according to documents released to the Index-Journal.
In total, the 27-year-old’s name has appeared in 40 incident reports dating back to 2005, which were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. His name is redacted from some of the reports, either because he was a minor or wasn’t a suspect in a crime.
One of these has previously unreported details from the night Hill died.
A witness told officers they saw a burgundy Sedan drive east on Seaboard Avenue from Main Street, shoot at Uptown Grill and speed off onto East Cambridge Avenue. A single bullet hole was found just above the door handle. Hill’s body was between two tables on the left side of the main room in a straight line from the front door.
Officers searched the Flock system — a series of cameras that read license plates across the city — to look for a car matching the description and saw a red Nissan Altima come into frame at East Cambridge and South Hospital Street at 11 p.m. It was the only car they saw matching the description in the area at the time of the shooting. Longshore was arrested the next day and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On July 10, a separate report was filed in reference to damage sustained to a person’s car during the shooting. The man said he experienced some car troubles, which were linked to a bullet striking his radiator. He told officers his car was parked in front of the business. After learning Longshore’s identity, he told officers he thought he and a security guard might have been the intended targets.
Longshore waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
A second suspect, 25-year-old Anthony Jerome White, was arrested on July 21 and charged with accessory after the fact to a murder. At his bond hearing, authorities said White was in the car with Longshore and went with him to discard the gun.
Another report, prepared a month before the fatal shooting, details Uptown Grill placing Longshore on trespass notice in an episode that led to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
In 2017, Longshore was charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at the RajN’ Rooster restaurant where four people were injured. Witnesses told Greenwood police that two men had argued and one pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.
After that arrest, Judge Frank Addy Jr. set Longshore’s bond at $30,000 under conditions that he live with a relative in Greenville and submit to GPS monitoring. He was also prohibited from entering Greenwood County except for court appearances and meetings with his attorney, and he had to obtain legal counsel within 30 days. State Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, was the attorney representing Longshore in the bonding process.
In March 2019, Allen requested the court amend the 2017 bond order removing the need for GPS monitoring. The agreement was signed by Allen and 8th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Demetrios Andrews.
Despite the condition of Longshore’s bond barring him from entering Greenwood County except under certain conditions, he was ticketed and charged with multiple offenses in the following years.
In September 2019, he was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, among other charges. In July 2020, he was ticketed for failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension and in September 2021, he was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, along with other drug charges. For the charges in 2020 and 2021, Longshore used local bail bondsmen to pay his bonds. He was given a personal recognizance bond, which requires zero payment, for the 2019 count.