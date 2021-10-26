A Greenwood man and woman are facing drug charges after Greenwood police reported finding multiple baggies of methamphetamine in the house they were in.
Casey Lamar Harris, 48, of 227 Rock Knoll Drive, Greenwood and Melody Colleen Hopkins, 54, of 221 Hampton Ave., Greenwood were arrested Saturday. Harris was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance, and Hopkins was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On Saturday, Greenwood police went to investigate reports of a dispute at a Hampton Street residence, and spoke with a woman at the door who said she had argued with a man inside, the report said. She tried to close the door on officers, then walked into the apartment and officers followed because it appeared she was trying to conceal a wallet she picked up from a coffee table.
As officers walked in, they saw the woman holding the wallet and a glass pipe, and heard a man inside the bathroom opening compartments and flushing the toilet, the report said. Officers could see other glass smoking devices in plain view.
After detaining the man and woman, officers searched the apartment and found baggies of a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a brown, tar-like substance that tested positive for heroin, the report said.