Nathaniel Holloway, the Greenwood man who was found guilty of molesting a minor, sits before Circuit Court Judge Donald Hocker on Monday as he awaits sentencing. Standing beside him is attorney Richard Water.
After cutting off an ankle monitor and fleeing the state, Nathaniel Holloway, the Greenwood man who was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor on May 17, will spend the next 25 years behind bars, credited 184 days.
Prior to sentencing, Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Taylor asked Circuit Court Judge Donald Hocker to consider Holloway’s degree of remorse and possibility of rehabilitation.
“By cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing and denying the victim the chance to face him, to look at him and say ‘Look at what this man did to me, it’s not right,’ I think that showed a complete lack of remorse,” Taylor said.
Richard Water, Holloway’s attorney, spoke on his behalf, saying Holloway wants to put everything behind him and that his client was a humble man who is not aggressive.
“This is going to affect his life forever. This will probably be the last time he’ll see any of his family. He’s sorry and I’m sorry for him,” he said.
The victim’s mother was also present and said she wanted to be a voice for her children. The Index-Journal is declining to name her because it could identify the victim.
She told the judge that Holloway only cared for himself and not others. Filled with anger, she told Hocker her daughter, then 9 years old, had her childhood taken away from her. She added that her son’s childhood was affected, too.
Before delivering the sentence, Hocker addressed Holloway and said he didn’t help himself when he decided to flee.
“You’ve got a very good lawyer here and if you had been here to assist him possibly, we don’t know this, the outcome could have been different. When you leave your lawyer by himself that creates some disadvantage for him. If he doesn’t have his client sitting next to him then that just doesn’t help your cause any,” he said.
Holloway did not have a prior record, which Hocker said was a factor.
“While I certainly do not condone what you did, this is an isolated act — it is not a repeated situation. Again, I want to emphasize I do not in any way condone what you did to this little girl, but I have factored everything in,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.