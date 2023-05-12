Gavel

A Greenwood man is headed to prison for more than two decades after pleading guilty to charges stemming from more than 20 vehicle and trailer thefts across Greenwood and Abbeville counties, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday.

Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr., 26, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty Thursday morning at the Abbeville County Courthouse to 21 counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.