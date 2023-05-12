A Greenwood man is headed to prison for more than two decades after pleading guilty to charges stemming from more than 20 vehicle and trailer thefts across Greenwood and Abbeville counties, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday.
Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr., 26, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty Thursday morning at the Abbeville County Courthouse to 21 counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.
Circuit Judge Perry Gravely sentenced Hawes to 21 years of active prison time to be followed by five years of probation after he is released.
In April 2022, Hawes became a suspect in a string of previously unsolved golf cart and other theft reports across Greenwood and Abbeville counties through an unrelated traffic stop. In October 2022, officers caught Hawes stealing a golf cart and taking it to a stash house in Abbeville County. Officers used cellphone data and pictures on Hawes’ phone to connect him to other thefts that had been reported by residents. Police were also able to make contact with people in Charlotte and Knoxville who confirmed they bought golf carts from Hawes that were then identified as stolen property.
Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with investigator Matthew Womack of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and investigators Jason Mitchell and Mac Gladden of the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.