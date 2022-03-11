Seven months after a short-lived flight from justice took a shooter and authorities from Greenwood to Florida, the man who killed three people learned he would never have another day of freedom.
Jeffery David Powell, 36, pleaded guilty Friday morning to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He received three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole on the murder counts and a consecutive 30-year term for the attempted murder charge.
Powell was arrested in August 2021 after an 8-year-old boy was injured at 101 Heddy Road and went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help and call 911.
Solicitor David Stumbo told the court what officers found at the scene was “nothing short of a nightmare.”
At the residence, they found three people dead: 56-year-old Randy Grant Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Lee Dinkins and 11-year-old Shay Nicole Dinkins.
Isaiah Perkins told investigators that Jeffery shot him when he woke that morning.
“What is horrific about the situation for Isaiah is essentially after Jeffery comes in and shoots up the room, Megan is found in the bed deceased. Isaiah and Shay end up in this small bathroom, which is right beside the bedroom,” Stumbo said. “That’s where her body is found, crumpled on the floor — it’s a very small bathroom. He (Isaiah) told them there is a pallet so to speak where Isaiah had to stay in this bathroom with his sister who was shot and now dead — gunshot wounds to the head. Isaiah has to lay in this room with Shay from probably around 6:30-7:00 a.m. to mid-afternoon. He says that Jeffery told him he would bring him some lunch and he never did. Isaiah indicates that because he was scared, he didn’t try to leave most of the time. He believed Jeffery would shoot him if he came out.”
Despite a chair being propped against the door, Isaiah managed to get out of the bathroom and discovered Randy Perkins in the living room.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was able to quickly obtain Powell’s phone and financial records and within minutes were able to see that Powell had recently been through Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and taken a flight to Jacksonville, Florida. Powell was arrested at a Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville.
Powell, who also lived at the residence, took cellphones and transferred money from Randy Perkins’ and Megan Dinkins’ accounts to himself, Stumbo said.
He said one of the victims left a key clue for investigators.
“SLED comes up to do a crime scene analysis and they take photos of different bedrooms where it happened. Megan actually, right before she passed away, on the wall next to her, in blood was the letter ‘J’ on the wall,” Stumbo said.
The question on everyone’s minds, according to Stumbo, was why? He said Powell likely thought he was going to be removed from the house and essentially thought these acts would put him in a better position.
Public Defender Chelsea McNeill and Boyd Young, one of Powell’s attorneys, said that Powell’s lack of stability after losing the grandmother who raised him, bipolar disorder and a traumatic brain injury might have played a role in Powell’s decision making.
Powell has a criminal history in Georgia and Atlanta — mainly property offenses — and when he moved to South Carolina had a domestic violence charge related to Susan Buchanan, who was in the courtroom and is still involved with Powell.
Wanda Perkins Knowles told the court about her late brother, Randy Perkins.
“He was a man of integrity, compassion, humor, loyalty, truth, love and generosity. He was a son, brother and father, uncle, grandfather, husband — a person who would give the shirt off his back even if he had nothing else to give. I don’t understand Jeffery why you took these people. I wish you would look at me. We will miss him every day from here on out for no good reason. He let him live in his house. He fed him. I don’t understand,” she said.
Knowles also read a letter by Randy Perkins’ daughter, Jennifer.
“Daddy was my hero. He could make my world better with just a hug. Every time we spoke, he called me sweetheart or beautiful princess no matter how old I’ve gotten. I was my daddy’s girl. I was his heart. I’ll never hear those words ever again,” a portion of the letter said.
“Jeffery, I don’t know why you did this. Randy was a God-fearing man, so because of who I am, I forgive you,” Knowles said.
McNeill and Young said Powell had always expressed “extreme guilt for the decision he made.”
“The one thing he will carry with him is that this was a family matter and that he did this to them. He hurts for you all,” McNeill said.
McNeill also noted that a number of charges were being dismissed, including two counts kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Before the sentencing, a tearful Powell had the opportunity to address the families of the victims. Overcome with emotion, all Powell could say was “I’m sorry.”
Buchanan, who has been involved with Powell for about nine years, also spoke.
“Nothing can be said today for your loss. I’m so sorry. Thank everybody for getting us where we are today. You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. I hope this gets you guys to a point where you can heal and celebrate the life you lost,” she said.
Circuit Court Judge Donald Hocker expressed his condolences and encouraged the families to try to forgive Powell, while also highlighting the work from law enforcement, public defenders and solicitor’s office.
“While this is a tragic event for each member of the families, it’s in my experience if you exercise just a little forgiveness for Mr. Powell that will help you in the days ahead. I encourage you to follow Ms. Knowles and try to forgive Mr. Powell for what has been done in this manner,” he said. “I’d also like to recognize the excellent work in law enforcement — how you were able to put this together as quickly as you did amazes me – the efforts from start to finish and to commend the fine work of the solicitor and his staff and from the defense lawyers. You can’t find lawyers better than these guys and girls here.”