The Greenwood man who was shot and killed in a shootout with police in Alabama had escaped officers' custody in Alabama and in Greenwood months earlier.
Alexander Kade Lanier, 26, of Greenwood was killed in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday with Oxford police in Alabama. Prior to ending up in Alabama, Lanier got in trouble with the law in Greenwood.
Lanier was arrested Oct. 26 in Greenwood following a burglary investigation by Greenwood police. When he was arrested, he told police he had swallowed a bag containing a dozen pills, and was taken to Self Regional Medical Center for observation and treatment.
While in the ICU, Lanier took a bathroom break in which a police officer left the room to give him privacy, and Lanier escaped from his hospital room while he was unsupervised. The next evening, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin learned Lanier had reached Alabama and got into a chase with state troopers there before getting into a wreck and being arrested.
Lanier was never formally charged in Greenwood, because he never made it to the county jail after his arrest. Police had warrants signed for his arrest, but when he was captured in Alabama, he was jailed there.
"A hold was placed on him, saying he was wanted for felony charges by our agency," Chaudoin said. "From my understanding, he was having some medical issues as he did here, so a judge sent him to a substance abuse clinic, where he escaped again, leading to the second incident."
He said Greenwood police weren't notified of Lanier being sent to a clinic until after his shootout with police. Chaudoin said he was grateful no one else was injured in the shootout, but said he agreed with Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge, who said Lanier should not have been released from the jail in Alabama in the first place.