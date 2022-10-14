Anderson Trial 1

A visibly emotional Roderico Anderson sits with his attorneys after being found not guilty on two counts of criminal sexual conduct on Friday.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Walking out of the Greenwood County Courthouse on Friday, Roderico Anderson, the Greenwood man on trial for two counts of criminal sexual conduct, let out a shout of celebration and “thank you Lord” as a jury found him not guilty of both charges.

Anderson was accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was 7 in 2012 and the same girl in 2016. The girl, now 17, came forward with the allegations May 2016.

