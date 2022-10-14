Walking out of the Greenwood County Courthouse on Friday, Roderico Anderson, the Greenwood man on trial for two counts of criminal sexual conduct, let out a shout of celebration and “thank you Lord” as a jury found him not guilty of both charges.
Anderson was accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was 7 in 2012 and the same girl in 2016. The girl, now 17, came forward with the allegations May 2016.
Earlier in the week, the girl shared her account. The first episode happened when her mother was out playing bingo, and the second happened while the mother was nearby — she saw him kneeling over the daughter, which Anderson claimed was him covering her with a blanket.
“There was some suspicion, but she believed him,” assistant solicitor Madison Hoffman said.
A full-body examination was performed on the girl and she tested positive for trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection caused by a parasite. The disease, Hoffman said, is curable and can be treated with an antibiotic or can go away on its own.
A few years later in May 2016, Anderson moved to Virginia and then went to a shelter where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed reason. Anderson said he’d been experiencing pain and discomfort in his bladder, which can be a symptom of trichomoniasis. He came back to Greenwood and tested negative for any sexually transmitted infections.
Anderson’s children told the jury Anderson was a loving father. However, one of his children testified she was jealous of how much attention Anderson gave the girl who reported being assaulted.
Anderson’s attorney Charles Grose claimed the prosecution was trying to dehumanize Anderson by coining him as a “Boogeyman.”
“What kind of desperation is it when they call one of their own people a monster? They are trying to make things into something they’re not,” he said.
Grose questioned why the prosecution did not bring up a man who testified. He said the man had something to hide, but he didn’t know what it was. He also said the mother might have been trying to get back with the man, who Grose said was “evasive about when they were together and claimed he was close to the victim, but didn’t know the trial was going on.”
Hoffman argued that this was just an attempt by the defense to confuse the jury on what really happened, saying throughout the trial the victim has remained consistent about who assaulted her.
Ahead of the verdict, Grose said he and his client have been on this journey for 6 1/2 years all of which he has maintained his innocence.
