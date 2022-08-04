A Greenwood man was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine after he failed to show up to the third day of his trial, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Phillip Franklin Derrick, 40, was in court for the first two days of his trial Monday and Tuesday, but failed to show up on the final day of his trial, the release said. A Greenwood County jury found him guilty in his absence Wednesday of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 28 grams but less than 100.