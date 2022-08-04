A Greenwood man was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine after he failed to show up to the third day of his trial, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Phillip Franklin Derrick, 40, was in court for the first two days of his trial Monday and Tuesday, but failed to show up on the final day of his trial, the release said. A Greenwood County jury found him guilty in his absence Wednesday of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 28 grams but less than 100.
Circuit Judge Donald Hocker issued a sentence that will remain sealed until Derick can be brought back to court to have it read. According to the release, he could face between seven and 30 years behind bars.
"I haven't heard from him. Hopefully he's okay," said Derick's attorney, Greenville-based William Yarborough. "Hopefully he'll turn up."
Yarborough said he thought there were issues with a search warrant in Derrick's case that he wants to pursue on appeal, once Derrick is sentenced.
Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit officers went to Derrick's residence in April 2018 to serve a search warrant. After cuffing him as he resisted detention, officers found multiple small bags containing meth and other items associated with drug distribution inside a camper. Derrick had a bag with about 25 grams of meth in his pocket, the release said.
Eighth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown and Assistant Solicitor Madison Hoffman handled the state's case.
Anyone who knows Derrick's whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.