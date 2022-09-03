Greenwood man facing sexual conduct charge From staff reports Sep 3, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 PEDRO D. PALACIOS- HERNANDEZ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A juvenile told a therapist they were molested from the time they were 9 until they were 14, according to an incident report.Pedro Damian Palacios-Hernandez, 50, of 409 Siloam Church Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt – victim under 11 years of age. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program Aug 31, 2022 Three generations serve the criminal justice system Aug 31, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Aug 31, 2022 Lander Offers On-Campus Job Fair Aug 31, 2022 Latest News Curiosity Corner: Airy bags shouldn't ruffle your feathers. Or chips. Pam Stone: Leaving Paul, Ruby to horse around a bit +2 Dana Gonzalez is Greenwood Artist Guild's September solo showcase McCormick promotes Willie Brown to head basketball coach Chris Trainor: A card-carrying resident of Horse World Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo winning lottery tickets sold in Greenwood CountyGreenwood to get another StarbucksAuthorities investigate death in Abbeville CountyAbbeville County deputies make drug arrestsCourt reprimands Greenwood County magistrate for outburstsPathway Village could open for residents within 2 monthsLitter of puppies named after local businessesGreenwood woman charged with vandalizing prominent fountainDistrict 50: Isolated monkeypox case tied to Northside MiddleDeputies arrest three after vehicle chase