Greenwood man facing sexual conduct charge From staff reports Dec 22, 2022 GREGORY L. MOORE A Greenwood man is facing a sexual conduct charge after a girl claimed someone was trying to inappropriately touch her.Gregory Leon Moore, 32, of 604 D Trakas Ave., was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt – victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive, second degree on Dec. 19.Officers spoke with the girl who said after her mother went to a store, a man came into her room asking for a phone charger. She said the man grabbed her around the waist and began kissing her.She told officers he didn't touch her anywhere else and she was not injured.The report said the mother did not see anything that was reported to have occurred, but when she came home she saw the man coming downstairs without reason.