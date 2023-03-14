A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges after officers responded to Phoenix Place Apartments in reference to a man with a gun.
Thaddeus Deon Devlin, 28, of 636 Taggart Ave., was arrested Saturday and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V — first offense, custody order/pending transport child under 16, use of threat or force, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.
According to an incident report, a woman said the man threatened to kill her and took a child they share. The man told officers he did not have a gun, but a gun was found underneath the driver’s seat of a car.
Officers also found bags of broken pills and a white substance that tested positive for cocaine and ecstasy.
The report stated the man threatened to kill everyone in the home if the woman did not open the door. She let the man in with the gun in his hand. He then became irate and started swinging the gun around. The woman did not attempt to stop the man when he asked the child to come to him, to avoid escalating the situation. The two did not have custody arrangements set up by family court.