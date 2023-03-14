Handcuffs

A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges after officers responded to Phoenix Place Apartments in reference to a man with a gun.

Thaddeus Deon Devlin, 28, of 636 Taggart Ave., was arrested Saturday and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V — first offense, custody order/pending transport child under 16, use of threat or force, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

