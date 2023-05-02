A Greenwood man is facing assault charges in connection with a woman's severe beating.
Officers were called to a home on Church Avenue in reference to a woman being assaulted on April 25.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 3:21 pm
Ellis Fitzgerald Brown Jr., 31, of 102 Church Ave., was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to animals, personal property – injury value $2,000 or less on April 26.
According to a City of Greenwood police report, the woman said she and a man were traveling from Abbeville when he became upset about text messages on her phone. She said the man began hitting her and then used an iron pole to hit her multiple times in the face and head.
The woman told officers she did not know how many times she was hit or what happened because she lost consciousness. After regaining consciousness, she drove herself to Abbeville and EMS was called. The report stated the windshield on the woman’s car was also broken.
Officers spoke with the man who said he and the woman were in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2021. He initially told officers the argument became physical because the woman wouldn’t leave. He later said they were arguing over the text messages and about who should drive since he had two prior charges of driving under the influence and could not get caught. He said he was so angry he didn’t know how many times he hit the woman and he told officers he also kicked her and broke the windshield.
The report said the woman had obvious defensive wounds, severe swelling and injuries to her face. She had numerous bruises and cuts on her face, chest and neck area. The report noted she possibly had broken bones in her face.
There were several pogo sticks in the yard that, according to the report, could not be positively identified by officers as the weapon used.
